'Abandon annexation fantasies': Greenland PM to Trump

After United States President Donald Trump threatened to annex Greenland on Sunday, the country's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, made a direct statement in which he urged Trump to give up his "fantasies about annexation," declaring: "Enough is enough." Meanwhile, Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, said an act of taking over Greenland would "stop everything," including NATO and "post-second world war security." Her remarks came on the Danish television network TV2.

Annexation backlash Greenland's PM condemns Trump's annexation threats Nielsen also called the US rhetoric "completely and utterly unacceptable," in a social media post, adding, "Threats, pressure, and talk of annexation have no place between friends." Despite these tensions, he sought to calm fears of an imminent takeover by clarifying that Greenland is a democratic country and not comparable to Venezuela in a press interaction later.

Prevention efforts Denmark's government working to prevent US attack Meanwhile, Frederiksen has announced her government is taking all possible measures to prevent a US attack on Greenland. She accused the US of applying "unacceptable pressure" and described it as an "unreasonable attack on the world community." The EU has backed Denmark in this matter, with its foreign policy spokesperson Anitta Hipper reiterating support for national sovereignty and territorial integrity principles.

Response planning Pressure mounts on Denmark to outline response plans As pressure mounts on Frederiksen to detail Denmark's response if Greenland were invaded, Aaja Chemnitz from the Inuit Ataqatigiit party urged preparation for all scenarios. She called Trump's latest remarks "the worst and most serious" of his threats against Greenland. Despite fears of an invasion, Pele Broberg from Greenland's pro-independence Naleraq party expressed confidence in US protection should they seek independence.