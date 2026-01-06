Who's Sophie Shine, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's bride-to-be?

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his long-time Irish girlfriend, Sophie Shine. The wedding is scheduled for February, with celebrations planned in the Delhi-NCR region. The couple first met in Dubai a few years ago and have been living together for over a year now. Their relationship became public when they were spotted attending ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches together.

Celebrity attendance Dhawan's wedding to be star-studded affair The wedding festivities are expected to be a grand affair, with several Bollywood and cricketing celebrities in attendance. The couple is said to be treating this new chapter in their lives with "quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude," a source told HT City. The report added that the pair is eyeing a February third-week wedding. Dhawan was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee, and they have an 11-year-old son named Zoravar Dhawan.

Past and present Dhawan's previous marriage and cricketing career Dhawan was married to Australia-based Mukherjee for 11 years before they divorced on October 5, 2023. The cricketer has played for India across all three formats (34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is). He has also been a part of five IPL teams and led the Punjab Kings. Dhawan often features Shine in his social media posts nowadays.