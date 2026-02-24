Amazon to invest $12B in new AI data centers

Amazon has announced plans to invest $12 billion in new data center campuses in Louisiana. The investment will be used to build infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. The campuses will be located in Caddo and Bossier Parishes, northwestern Louisiana. This move is part of Amazon's larger plan to spend a whopping $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026.

Employment impact Job creation and economic boost The new data center campuses are expected to create 540 full-time jobs. In addition, they will support around 1,700 other roles such as electricians, HVAC technicians, and security specialists. This is a major boost for the local economy and job market in Louisiana.

Market reaction Wall Street's skepticism Despite the massive investment, Wall Street has been skeptical about Amazon's capital expenditure (capex) plans. The skepticism was reflected in a nine-day-long decline in Amazon's shares after its February 5 earnings report, which wiped off over $450 billion from its market value. A major chunk of this spending is expected to be directed toward AI-related initiatives like data centers, chips, and networking equipment.

Industry competition Data center arms race The tech industry is witnessing a race among companies to expand their data center footprints. This is mainly due to the growing demand from businesses looking to run AI models. Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have all invested hundreds of billions of dollars in building massive data centers. Meta has also chosen Louisiana as the site for its Hyperion data center in a $27 billion joint venture with Blue Owl Capital.

Community pushback Community concerns The rapid expansion of AI data centers by tech companies has faced some resistance from local communities. Residents have raised concerns about these facilities draining electricity and water resources, and negatively impacting their quality of life. Microsoft had to abandon a planned site in rural Wisconsin after residents raised environmental and financial concerns.