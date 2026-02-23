PM Modi's Israel visit on February 25-26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to Israel on February 25 and 26, marking his second trip to the country. The visit comes at a crucial time in West Asian geopolitics and aims to strengthen India-Israel relations in defense, technology, innovation, and trade. During his stay, PM Modi is expected to address the Knesset (Israel's parliament), a rare honor for an Indian leader.

Diplomatic discussions Agreements to be signed during visit The visit will also include PM Modi addressing Indians in Israel and holding bilateral talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A series of agreements is expected to be signed, covering technology cooperation, security collaboration, artificial intelligence, agriculture, water management, and trade. These agreements reflect the expanding scope of the bilateral partnership between India and Israel.

Strategic partnership Defense and strategic cooperation Defense and strategic cooperation will be a major focus of the discussions during PM Modi's visit. India and Israel share a strong defense relationship, with Israel being one of India's key suppliers of advanced military technology. In August 2025, Netanyahu acknowledged that Israeli equipment supplied to India performed well during "Operation Sindoor," demonstrating Israel's support during the four-day India-Pakistan conflict.

Growing partnership Israel's Foreign Minister calls India 'global superpower' Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has called India a "global superpower" and said that ties between the two democracies are "stronger than ever." He made these remarks after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in November 2025. The two nations are preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on defense cooperation.

Diplomatic efforts Visit comes after months of diplomatic engagement PM Modi's visit comes after months of intensive diplomatic engagement between India and Israel. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have both visited Israel recently. Several Israeli ministers have also traveled to India. The visit comes after Netanyahu's planned trip to India in December 2025 was postponed and later canceled, but subsequent phone conversations paved the way for this invitation.