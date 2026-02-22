Sharad Pawar readmitted to hospital for throat infection
What's the story
Veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar has been readmitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune, according to India Today. The 85-year-old was first admitted last week after he complained of breathing difficulties and a persistent cough. He was diagnosed with a chest infection and kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.
Health update
Pawar's health deteriorated within a week of discharge
After being discharged from the hospital, Pawar returned to his Pune residence, where he rested and completed his medication. However, his health deteriorated within a week, leading to his readmission at Ruby Hall Clinic. His daughter Supriya Sule confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying her father was suffering from a cough and throat infection.
Family statement
Sule thanks everyone for their support
Sule thanked everyone for their support during this difficult time and urged them to keep Pawar in their prayers. She also thanked the doctors, nurses, and supporting staff at Ruby Hall Clinic for their care. "He (Pawar) sincerely thanks everyone for inquiring about his health. He also expresses heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and supporting staff at Ruby Hall Clinic who treated him and took care of him," Sule wrote on X after Pawar was discharged from the hospital.