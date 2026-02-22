Sharad Pawar readmitted to hospital for throat infection

After being discharged from the hospital, Pawar returned to his Pune residence, where he rested and completed his medication. However, his health deteriorated within a week, leading to his readmission at Ruby Hall Clinic. His daughter Supriya Sule confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying her father was suffering from a cough and throat infection.

Family statement

Sule thanks everyone for their support

Sule thanked everyone for their support during this difficult time and urged them to keep Pawar in their prayers. She also thanked the doctors, nurses, and supporting staff at Ruby Hall Clinic for their care. "He (Pawar) sincerely thanks everyone for inquiring about his health. He also expresses heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and supporting staff at Ruby Hall Clinic who treated him and took care of him," Sule wrote on X after Pawar was discharged from the hospital.