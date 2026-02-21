UGC flags 32 fake universities; Delhi tops with dozen entries

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified 32 fake universities across India, with the highest number located in Delhi . The list includes 12 such institutions in the national capital alone. The UGC has warned students that these institutions do not hold recognition from either the central government or any state government, and degrees from these institutions are invalid for employment and higher education.

Legal status Degrees from these institutions have no legal validity The UGC has clarified that under Sections 2(f) and 3 of the UGC Act, degrees from these universities have no legal validity. The commission has advised students to check the recognition status of any institution before taking admission. Delhi has the highest number with 12, followed by Uttar Pradesh (four), Andhra Pradesh (two), Karnataka (two), Kerala (two), Maharashtra (two), Puducherry (two), and West Bengal (two). Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan each have one such institution.

Student advisory UGC warns against 'Global Human Peace University' The UGC has also warned students against seeking admission to fraudulent institutes like the "Global Human Peace University" in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The commission has advised students to check its official website for a list of recognized and fake institutions before taking admission. However, there are allegations that the UGC merely publishes this list as a formality without taking effective action against these institutions, News18 reported.

