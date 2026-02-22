'Welcome to Jungle' to wrap soon after final song shoot

The song, choreographed by Adil Shaikh, is being filmed on a massive jungle set. A source close to the production revealed that "shooting a song with so many stars isn't easy." "Every actor has their moment in the song. Before beginning filming on February 17, extensive rehearsals were conducted so that principal actors and background dancers move seamlessly through the frame without disrupting camera continuity."

Next steps

Film set for June release; Kumar's upcoming movies

Once the song is wrapped up, Welcome to the Jungle will head into post-production. The film is slated for a June 26, 2026, release. Apart from Welcome to the Jungle, Kumar will also be seen in Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan this year, both directed by Priyadarshan.