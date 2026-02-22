'Welcome to Jungle' to wrap soon after final song shoot
What's the story
The shooting of Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, is nearing its end. The final sequence is an elaborate post-credit song featuring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi. The filming for this high-energy celebratory number began earlier this week at Bahubali Studios in Borivali and will reportedly wrap up in 10 days, reported Mid-Day.
Production details
Extensive rehearsals were conducted for the song
The song, choreographed by Adil Shaikh, is being filmed on a massive jungle set. A source close to the production revealed that "shooting a song with so many stars isn't easy." "Every actor has their moment in the song. Before beginning filming on February 17, extensive rehearsals were conducted so that principal actors and background dancers move seamlessly through the frame without disrupting camera continuity."
Next steps
Film set for June release; Kumar's upcoming movies
Once the song is wrapped up, Welcome to the Jungle will head into post-production. The film is slated for a June 26, 2026, release. Apart from Welcome to the Jungle, Kumar will also be seen in Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan this year, both directed by Priyadarshan.