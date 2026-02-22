Karnataka BJP MLA arrested for taking ₹5L bribe

Karnataka Lokayukta Police have arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Chandru Lamani in an alleged bribery case. The MLA, who represents the Shirahatti Assembly constituency, was involved in accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh from a contractor identified as Vijay Pujar, reported. The incident is linked to an irrigation project where Pujar was asked to pay ₹11 lakh for work under the Minor Irrigation Department.

Additional arrests Two aides also arrested Along with Lamani, his two aides, Manjunath Valmiki and Gurunaik, were also arrested during the operation. The trio was caught accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh, after which Lokayukta officers intervened and took them into custody. A case has been registered against them under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Political fallout BJP MLA caught accepting bribe: Siddaramaiah Reacting to the arrest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked what the BJP leaders have to say about it. He said, "It is easy to level allegations of corruption and bribery against others. But now a BJP MLA himself has been caught." Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also reacted sarcastically, saying that BJP leaders are "very honest" and "corruption-free in this country."

Counter-allegations Congress targeting opposition, says BJP spokesperson BJP Spokesperson Ashok Gowda reportedly accused the Congress of targeting the Opposition, while contractors allege corruption in their party. "While contractors are alleging large-scale corruption in the Congress, the government is arresting people from the Opposition," he said. Meanwhile, state BJP president BY Vijayendra said he will respond after ascertaining facts.

