Karan claims Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' was 'success story' for him

Johar expressed hope that director Vasan Bala will continue making films he believes in, despite Jigra's commercial failure. He said, "Vasan Bala's meta-referencing, quirks, and style of absolutely breaking the grammar of filmmaking may not always land." "But should he stop making films like this because of that? No! He must always make films that he believes in." Johar also mentioned his willingness to produce another project by Bala without any reservations about Jigra's performance.

Film's legacy

Will be remembered as a groundbreaking film: Johar

Johar said, "Yes, we were disappointed, dejected, and sad. But we are all very proud of that film, even today." He added that he believes Jigra will be remembered as a groundbreaking film in the future. "I do believe that a decade or two later, we will reference Jigra as something that broke ground...something that Alia was brave to do." "I am very proud of Jigra." The action thriller was released by Dharma Productions in 2024.