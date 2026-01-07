In 33 days, 'Dhurandhar' becomes the biggest Hindi grosser ever!

Aditya Dhar 's spy-action thriller Dhurandhar has set a new record by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The Ranveer Singh -starrer collected ₹831.4 crore nett in India by Day 33 (Tuesday), announced the makers. By doing so, it beat the previous record held by Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi), which earned ₹830 crore. Despite being in its fifth week, Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office with strong audience turnout and repeat viewership.

International earnings 'Dhurandhar' achieved global success without Middle East release Dhurandhar's global box office performance has been impressive, grossing ₹1,222 crore worldwide. This achievement is particularly significant as the film has not been released in the Middle East, a major overseas market for Indian films. A large portion of its international earnings has come from North America, where it has earned $31.5 million. The film is only the second Indian release to cross $20 million in these territories, surpassing titles such as RRR, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Box office breakdown 'Dhurandhar' maintained steady earnings despite new releases In India, Dhurandhar's nett collections have been consistent across weeks. The film earned ₹218 crore in its first week, followed by ₹261.5 crore in the second week, ₹189.3 crore in the third week, and ₹115.7 crore in the fourth week. Despite daily earnings dipping below ₹6 crore after five weeks, it continues to hold steady against new releases.