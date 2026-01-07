'Dhurandhar' nears ₹800cr at home; crosses ₹1,220cr globally
What's the story
Outperforming all competitions, namely Ikkis and Avatar: Fire and Ash, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar has crossed the ₹1,220 crore mark globally. Plus, the film is now the second Indian film to gross $20 million in the US and Canada (after Baahubali 2 which earned $22 million). Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is on track to become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
Box office performance
'Dhurandhar' continues to dominate despite reduced earnings
As of Tuesday evening, Dhurandhar has earned ₹781.75 crore net (₹938 crore gross) domestically. The film's earnings have now dropped to below ₹5 crore per day but are still holding strong against new releases. With a worldwide gross of ₹1,222 crore, it is just ₹8 crore short of SS Rajamouli's RRR's lifetime collection of ₹1,230 crore.
Overseas success
'Dhurandhar' outshines 'RRR,' 'Jawan' in US collections
On Tuesday, Dhurandhar's overseas collection soared to a remarkable $31.5 million, despite not being released in the Middle East. The film's international success follows an impressive run in North America, where it is set to break the all-time India record previously held by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. As of Tuesday, Dhurandhar has earned $20 million in the US and Canada, surpassing RRR ($15.3 million), Jawan ($15.6 million), and Kalki 2898 AD ($18 million).
Film details
'Dhurandhar' features an ensemble cast and thrilling storyline
Dhurandhar stars Singh as Hamza, an Indian agent who infiltrates the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The film also stars Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Part 2 will be released in March 2026.