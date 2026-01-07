'Dhurandhar' nears ₹800cr at home; crosses ₹1,220cr globally

Box office performance 'Dhurandhar' continues to dominate despite reduced earnings As of Tuesday evening, Dhurandhar has earned ₹781.75 crore net (₹938 crore gross) domestically. The film's earnings have now dropped to below ₹5 crore per day but are still holding strong against new releases. With a worldwide gross of ₹1,222 crore, it is just ₹8 crore short of SS Rajamouli's RRR's lifetime collection of ₹1,230 crore.

Overseas success 'Dhurandhar' outshines 'RRR,' 'Jawan' in US collections On Tuesday, Dhurandhar's overseas collection soared to a remarkable $31.5 million, despite not being released in the Middle East. The film's international success follows an impressive run in North America, where it is set to break the all-time India record previously held by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. As of Tuesday, Dhurandhar has earned $20 million in the US and Canada, surpassing RRR ($15.3 million), Jawan ($15.6 million), and Kalki 2898 AD ($18 million).