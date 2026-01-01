'Dhurandhar' is now the biggest Hindi film in the US

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar 's latest offering, Dhurandhar, has reportedly become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in North America, earning $17.52 million to achieve this feat, beating Shah Rukh Khan 's Pathaan which had previously held the record with $17.49 million. This also makes it the third-highest-grossing Indian film in North America, behind Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD ($18.57 million) and Baahubali 2 ($22 million).

Box office performance 'Dhurandhar' witnessed a surge in collections during the 2nd weekend Dhurandhar started strong with $522K on Day 1, and the collections increased to $852K on Days 2 and 3. The real turning point came, ToI reported, in the second weekend when it collected $930K on Friday, jumped to $1.4 million on Saturday, and added another $1.21 million on Sunday. On Day 25, it added another $446K to its collection, taking its total North American earnings to an impressive $17.52 million.

Domestic success 'Dhurandhar' also excelled in domestic box office collections In addition to its overseas success, Dhurandhar has also been a major hit in India. The film crossed the ₹700 crore mark and has clinched ₹723cr now, making it the fifth highest-grossing film in India. To note, Dhurandhar is a Hindi release, and the other four were originally made in regional languages and dubbed for their Hindi releases.

Box office competition 'Dhurandhar' yet to surpass these films at the box office Despite its phenomenal success, Dhurandhar has yet to surpass the domestic box office collections of a few films. These include Pushpa 2: The Rule (₹800 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,030.42 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (₹859.7 crore), and RRR (₹782.2 crore). However, it continues to perform well in theaters despite facing competition from new releases like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Avatar: Ash and Fire. Another new competition has been Ikkis.