'Dhurandhar' sees major drop on 4th Monday; still crosses ₹700cr 

The action-drama Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar , has crossed the ₹700cr mark in India despite a significant drop in its earnings on Monday (Day 25). The film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna among others, earned an estimated ₹10.5cr on December 30, taking the haul to ₹701cr. It has now grossed over ₹1,081cr globally.

Box office battle 'Dhurandhar' continues to outshine 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' Despite the drop in earnings, Dhurandhar's box office collection remains higher than that of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM). The latter, which released on December 25, has been struggling at the box office. It made only ₹7.25cr on its opening day and continued to fall over the weekend. As of now, it stands at ₹23.5cr domestically.

Future projections 'Dhurandhar' expected to rebound in the coming week Despite witnessing a dip in its earnings every Monday since its release, Dhurandhar has been able to bounce back through the week. The film's collection fell by 46% on its first Monday, followed by a 47.41% drop and then a 57.14% decline on subsequent Mondays. However, trade experts are expecting it to follow the same pattern this time too and rise through the week for another massive weekend.