'Dhurandhar' sees major drop on 4th Monday; still crosses ₹700cr
What's the story
The action-drama Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has crossed the ₹700cr mark in India despite a significant drop in its earnings on Monday (Day 25). The film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna among others, earned an estimated ₹10.5cr on December 30, taking the haul to ₹701cr. It has now grossed over ₹1,081cr globally.
Box office battle
'Dhurandhar' continues to outshine 'Tu Meri Main Tera...'
Despite the drop in earnings, Dhurandhar's box office collection remains higher than that of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM). The latter, which released on December 25, has been struggling at the box office. It made only ₹7.25cr on its opening day and continued to fall over the weekend. As of now, it stands at ₹23.5cr domestically.
Future projections
'Dhurandhar' expected to rebound in the coming week
Despite witnessing a dip in its earnings every Monday since its release, Dhurandhar has been able to bounce back through the week. The film's collection fell by 46% on its first Monday, followed by a 47.41% drop and then a 57.14% decline on subsequent Mondays. However, trade experts are expecting it to follow the same pattern this time too and rise through the week for another massive weekend.
Digital release
'Dhurandhar' to premiere on Netflix next month
Dhurandhar is set to have its digital premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2026. This gives the film another month to break more records and possibly add to its already impressive box office collection. The film also features Danish Pandor, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera in pivotal roles.