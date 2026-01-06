'Dhurandhar' finally slows down; collects ₹4.5cr on 5th Monday
What's the story
Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's latest film, Dhurandhar, has witnessed its first major drop in collections after a phenomenal five-week run at the Indian box office. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller, which had consistently delivered double-digit daily figures, finally slipped into single digits on its fifth Monday with earnings of around ₹4.5 crore (India net), reported Sacnilk. This is the film's lowest single-day collection since its release.
Record-breaking performance
'Dhurandhar' breaks records despite collection drop
Despite the dip in collections, Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing film of the weekend. It also set a new record for the highest fifth-week collections, surpassing Chhaava's Week 5 record of ₹30 crore in just three days (₹8.75cr on 5th Friday, ₹11.75cr on Saturday, and ₹12.75cr on Sunday). The film's total net collections have now reached an estimated ₹776.75 crore, while its gross collections have crossed the ₹900 crore mark to reach an impressive ₹932 crore.
Box office battle
'Dhurandhar' continues to dominate despite competition
Despite the drop in collections, Dhurandhar continued to dominate the box office on Monday. The spy thriller outperformed the war drama Ikkis, which stars Agastya Nanda and earned an estimated ₹1.35 crore on Monday. Ikkis, currently in its first week of release, has raked in a net five-day total of ₹21 crore. Meanwhile, Hollywood's Avatar: Fire and Ash saw a decline in numbers with an estimated earnings of ₹2 crore from all languages on Monday.