'Dhurandhar' finally slows down; collects ₹4.5cr on 5th Monday

Record-breaking performance

'Dhurandhar' breaks records despite collection drop

Despite the dip in collections, Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing film of the weekend. It also set a new record for the highest fifth-week collections, surpassing Chhaava's Week 5 record of ₹30 crore in just three days (₹8.75cr on 5th Friday, ₹11.75cr on Saturday, and ₹12.75cr on Sunday). The film's total net collections have now reached an estimated ₹776.75 crore, while its gross collections have crossed the ₹900 crore mark to reach an impressive ₹932 crore.