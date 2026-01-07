Why China is reviewing Meta's $2B Manus AI deal

Chinese authorities are considering intervening in Meta 's acquisition of Manus, an AI agent developer with Chinese roots. The move comes amid fears that the deal could violate technology export controls and prompt more start-ups to move offshore. The Ministry of Commerce is reviewing the transaction, which could lead to potential action against it.

Relocation scrutiny Concerns over Manus's relocation and deal implications The relocation of Manus from China to Singapore last summer, widely seen as a move to facilitate the transaction, has sparked debate among academics and lawyers in Beijing. They are questioning whether this move violated China's technology export control regime. The deal, which is valued around $2 billion, has given some Chinese investors and entrepreneurs a rare cash exit opportunity but also raised concerns in Beijing.

Company evolution Manus's journey and Meta's acquisition plans Manus gained prominence in March last year with its claim of launching the world's first general AI agent, software that can perform tasks on behalf of users. The company started out in Beijing and Wuhan but moved to Singapore by mid-June 2025, laying off some employees based in China. This complicates the regulatory question: if the technology was developed in China, authorities may still argue that it falls under export control rules, even if the company now operates abroad.

Regulatory review Beijing's scrutiny of Manus's staff and technology departure Chinese authorities are looking into whether Manus's employees, software, and intellectual property left China legally before the company was sold to Meta. This review is still in its early stages and may not lead to a formal investigation. However, if regulators find that an export license was needed but not obtained, it could give Beijing considerable leverage over the transaction.