James Gunn says next 'Superman' movie to start production soon

Aug 14, 2025

James Gunn, the acclaimed director of The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, has completed the treatment for his next Superman film. The news was confirmed by Gunn himself at the premiere of Peacemaker. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he is now "working on that" and hopes to go into production "not too far away from today."