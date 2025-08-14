James Gunn says next 'Superman' movie to start production soon
What's the story
James Gunn, the acclaimed director of The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, has completed the treatment for his next Superman film. The news was confirmed by Gunn himself at the premiere of Peacemaker. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he is now "working on that" and hopes to go into production "not too far away from today."
Production progress
Treatment completed; next step is screenplay
The completion of the treatment means that the creative blueprint, the plot summary, and the outline for Superman's next adventure are already in place. This will set the stage for the upcoming screenplay. The film is part of Gunn's vision for a new DC Universe, and its release has been highly anticipated by fans after the success of 2025 Superman.
Film reception
'Superman' praised for family-friendly tone, vibrant storytelling
The 2025 Superman film has been praised for its energetic storytelling and family-friendly approach, appealing to both longtime comic fans and newcomers. The ensemble cast, featuring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, and Edi Gathegi, has also been commended for bringing depth to the story. The film is produced in association with Troll Court Entertainment, DC Studios, and The Safran Company. Meanwhile, it will be making its OTT debut on Prime Video on Friday.