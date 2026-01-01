FIFA to create AI avatars of players for World Cup

FIFA has announced its plan to create AI-enabled 3D avatars of all players participating in the 2026 World Cup . The move is aimed at improving the tournament's semi-automated offside technology. The process will involve digitally scanning all 1,248 players from the 48 teams' squads. Each player will be scanned in a chamber in just one second during their pre-tournament photo shoot, as per BBC Sport.

Technological enhancement Scans to ensure accurate offside decisions FIFA claims that the scans will capture "highly accurate body-part dimensions" for more precise offside calls. The organization believes this will let tournament officials "track players reliably during fast or obstructed movements." It also hopes that the final decisions will be "displayed more realistically and in a more engaging way," addressing controversies like the one over Newcastle United's goal against Manchester City earlier this season.

Tech trials FIFA's testing of new technology for offside calls FIFA has already tested the technology in its Intercontinental Cup, with players from Flamengo and Pyramids FC being scanned ahead of their match in December. The organization had also revealed last month that it was testing a new tech to determine if the ball goes out of play before a goal is scored. It has also developed "real-time 3D recreation" for line-of-sight offside decisions.

AI unveiling FIFA president unveils AI avatars at CES 2026 FIFA President Gianni Infantino unveiled the AI avatars at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas. He said these avatars would "ensure" more accurate offside decisions. The technology is an extension of protocols that automate key elements of offside decision-making for VAR, using 30 cameras to identify ball position and track up to 10,000 data points on player location.

Decision personalization FIFA's plan for personalized offside decisions FIFA plans to use player-specific dimensions for unprecedentedly personalized offside decisions. The organization hopes that the avatars will improve the precision and speed of decision-making, allowing "the system to track players reliably during fast or obstructed movements." Each player will be scanned before the World Cup to create a 3D model with "highly accurate body-part dimensions." These models will then be used by VAR in calculating offside via SAOT.