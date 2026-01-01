SA20, Jos Buttler smashes his 98th fifty in T20s: Stats
What's the story
England's Jos Buttler missed out on a century in Match 16 of the SA20 2025-26 campaign. Durban Super Giants' Buttler remained unbeaten on 97 as his side failed to chase down a target of 202 against Pretoria Capitals. Pretoria Capitals scored 201/4 in 20 overs before DSG managed 186/10 in 19.4 overs. Buttler provided a shield but it wasn't enough in the end.
Information
Buttler tries his best for DSG
Buttler, who arrived in the middle in the 4th over, stayed until the end. He added 52 runs alongside Heinrich Klaasen for the 4th wicket which was a solid stand. However, DSG lost their way and lost wickets regularly. Buttler tried his best though.
Numbers
8th fifty for Buttler in SA20
Buttler's 97* was laced with 9 fours and 5 sixes with his strike rate being 186.54. Playing his 479th match in T20s, Buttler has raced to a tally of 13,651 runs at 35.73 from 450 innings. He hammered his 98th fifty in the 20-over format (100s: 8). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 28 SA20 matches, Buttler has scored 943 runs at 41 (50s: 8).