SA20, Jos Buttler smashes his 98th fifty in T20s: Stats

Buttler, who arrived in the middle in the 4th over, stayed until the end. He added 52 runs alongside Heinrich Klaasen for the 4th wicket which was a solid stand. However, DSG lost their way and lost wickets regularly. Buttler tried his best though.

Numbers

8th fifty for Buttler in SA20

Buttler's 97* was laced with 9 fours and 5 sixes with his strike rate being 186.54. Playing his 479th match in T20s, Buttler has raced to a tally of 13,651 runs at 35.73 from 450 innings. He hammered his 98th fifty in the 20-over format (100s: 8). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 28 SA20 matches, Buttler has scored 943 runs at 41 (50s: 8).