US-made Kuwaiti jet accidentally shot down 3 US F-15s: Report 

A Kuwaiti F/A-18 Hornet aircraft is believed to have accidentally shot down the three US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets during joint operations with Israel against Iran on Sunday, according to a preliminary inquiry cited by The Wall Street Journal. The incident took place on the third day of rising tensions, as Iran retaliated with missiles and drones targeting Kuwait and other Gulf countries with US military bases.

Mishap details Pilot mistakenly launched missiles at US jets A US official told The Wall Street Journal that the pilot of the Kuwaiti F/A-18 Hornet "mistakenly launched three missiles toward the three US jets, which went down over Kuwait." All six crew members from the F-15s ejected safely and are in stable condition. Viral videos on social media showed one of the jets spiraling down with smoke trailing from its tail.

Official confirmation 'Apparent friendly-fire incident': US Central Command The US Central Command initially termed the incident an "apparent friendly-fire incident." In a statement, CENTCOM said, "Three US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets supporting Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait in what officials described as an 'apparent friendly-fire incident.'" The statement added that the aircraft were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses during active combat.

Ongoing investigation Kuwaiti authorities working closely with US forces Kuwaiti authorities are working closely with US forces to investigate the friendly-fire incident. They have coordinated directly with American troops to assess the situation and take joint technical measures. Kuwait has acknowledged the incident, and US officials have thanked Kuwaiti defense forces for their assistance in recovering the crews.

