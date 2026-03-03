BAFTA host Alan Cumming apologizes for racial slur outburst
What's the story
Alan Cumming, the host of the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, has apologized for an incident involving John Davidson, who has Tourette's syndrome. During the event on February 22, Davidson involuntarily shouted a racial slur while actors Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were onstage. It sparked widespread outrage and prompted apologies from both BAFTA and the BBC.
Apology issued
'What should have been...turned into a trauma triggering s---show'
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Cumming said, "It's now a week since I hosted the BAFTAs." "What should have been an evening celebrating creativity as well as diversity and inclusion turned into a trauma triggering s---show." "I'm so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt at hearing that word echoed around the world." "I'm so sorry the Tourettes community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition."
Message of understanding
He also criticized BAFTA and 'BBC's handling of the situation
Cumming stressed, "The only possible good that could come of this is a reminder that words matter, that rushing to judgment about things of which we are not fully cognizant is folly, that all trauma must be recognized and honored." He also called out BAFTA and the BBC, saying, "We were all let down by decisions made to both broadcast slurs and censor free speech."
Apology from Davidson
Davidson also issued an apology on Facebook
Davidson, who had previously spoken to Variety about personally apologizing to Jordan, Lindo, and the whole Sinners team, also posted an apology on Facebook recently. He wrote, "I would like to thank each and every one of you who have shown love, support, and solidarity toward myself and the rest of the Tourette's community." "Whilst I will never apologize for having Tourette syndrome, I will apologize for any pain, upset, and misunderstanding that it may create."