BAFTA host Alan Cumming apologizes for racial slur outburst

Alan Cumming, the host of the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, has apologized for an incident involving John Davidson, who has Tourette's syndrome . During the event on February 22, Davidson involuntarily shouted a racial slur while actors Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were onstage. It sparked widespread outrage and prompted apologies from both BAFTA and the BBC.

Apology issued 'What should have been...turned into a trauma triggering s---show' In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Cumming said, "It's now a week since I hosted the BAFTAs." "What should have been an evening celebrating creativity as well as diversity and inclusion turned into a trauma triggering s---show." "I'm so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt at hearing that word echoed around the world." "I'm so sorry the Tourettes community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition."

Message of understanding He also criticized BAFTA and 'BBC's handling of the situation Cumming stressed, "The only possible good that could come of this is a reminder that words matter, that rushing to judgment about things of which we are not fully cognizant is folly, that all trauma must be recognized and honored." He also called out BAFTA and the BBC, saying, "We were all let down by decisions made to both broadcast slurs and censor free speech."

