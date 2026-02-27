BAFTA N-word controversy: 'BBC' chair was present during incident
What's the story
The chair of the BBC, Samir Shah, was present at the recent BAFTA Film Awards, where a racial slur was shouted by John Davidson, who has Tourette's syndrome. Despite being in the auditorium, Shah, who was seated toward the back and reportedly couldn't hear the specific words, did not intervene to prevent the offensive language from being broadcast on BBC One, as per Deadline. The incident has drawn heavy criticism for the BBC's failure to edit out this slur.
Statement
'BBC' and producer Penny Lane's stance
The BBC and producer Penny Lane have stated that the slur was not heard in the outside broadcast truck during the recording. However, concerns have been raised about why no one from either side relayed a message from the auditorium to ensure it was removed. Warner Bros. Discovery executives, who were at the event, also heard Davidson's outburst and immediately raised concerns with BAFTA. They were assured that a message would be passed on to the BBC regarding this issue.
Statement
Davidson's statement
Davidson, who shouted the slur, has spoken about his Tourette's syndrome and how it causes his body and voice to act in ways he does not intend. He said he was "mortified" if anyone considered his involuntary tics to be intentional. The BBC has since called this a "serious mistake" and promised swift action. British Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy welcomed the launch of an investigation into the incident, calling it "completely unacceptable and harmful."