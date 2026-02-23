BAFTA apologizes for failing to mute N-word during MBJ's presentation

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has issued an apology after a racial slur was heard during its coverage of the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards . The incident occurred when John Davidson, a Tourette syndrome campaigner, involuntarily shouted the N-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting an award. Despite being pre-recorded on a two-hour delay, the comment was not edited out of the broadcast.

Official response 'Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language' A BBC spokesperson later said, "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards 2026. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and was not intentional. We apologize for any offense caused by the language heard." The host of the ceremony, Alan Cumming, also apologized on stage for the "strong language" and expressed regret if anyone was offended by it.

Controversy Davidson left the auditorium at one point During the ceremony, Davidson left the auditorium at one point, but it is unclear if he returned to his seat. Meanwhile, the BBC is receiving flak for not editing out Davidson's comment from the broadcast, but having the time to edit a winner's speech where Akinola Davies Jr. said, "free Palestine." The nature of BAFTA's apology was criticized by Sinners production designer Hannah Beachler who also heard Davidson's racial slurs.

Advertisement