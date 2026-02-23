Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' creates record at BAFTA

Ryan Coogler 's acclaimed vampire thriller Sinners made history at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards by becoming the most-awarded film directed by a Black filmmaker. The movie bagged three awards, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Score, surpassing Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave which had won two awards in 2014. Wunmi Mosaku also won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Annie in Sinners.

Acceptance speech Coogler's acceptance speech was emotional While accepting the award for Best Original Screenplay, Coogler said, "I come from a community that loves me. They made me believe that I could do this, that I could be a writer." "For all the writers out there, when y'all look at that blank page, think of who you love...and let that love motivate you. I'll be forever grateful for this, thank you all."

Best film Best Director award yet to be won by Black filmmaker Despite the success of Sinners, BAFTA has yet to honor a Black filmmaker as Best Director. Paul Thomas Anderson won the award for One Battle After Another, which also took home the title of Best Film. The film was a major winner at the event, securing multiple awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography.

