BAFTA 2026: Indian movie 'Boong' wins Best Children's Film

The Manipuri-language film Boong , produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani , has won the Best Children's & Family Film award at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. The film beat stiff competition from internationally acclaimed films like Zootopia 2, Arco, and Lilo & Stitch to clinch this honor. This win marks India's first victory at the BAFTA Awards this year.

Award reception 'Boong' director Devi's acceptance speech The award was presented to director Lakshmipriya Devi and producers Akhtar, Sidhwani, and Alan McAlex at London's Royal Festival Hall. In her acceptance speech, Devi expressed gratitude for the recognition of regional Indian cinema on a global platform. She said, "The walk till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place."

Film synopsis Here's what 'Boong' is about Boong tells the tale of a young boy who thinks that bringing back his estranged father will be the best gift for his mother. The character, played by Gugun Kipgen, journeys with his friend Raju (Angom Sanamatum) to the border town of Moreh and even goes to Myanmar in search of answers. Bala Hijam plays his mother, Mandakini.

