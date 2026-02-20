This Indian film is nominated at BAFTA 2026

Alia Bhatt will be a presenter at the BAFTA 2026, it was announced on Tuesday. While many Indians online remained excited about spotting their favorite actor at the British award show, there is another reason to rejoice. An Indian movie has been nominated at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) film awards. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Indian representation 'Boong' has been nominated for Best Film Lakshmipriya Devi's directorial debut, Boong, has been nominated in the Children's and Family Film category at BAFTA 2026. The Manipuri film is produced by Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. It was released in theaters on September 19, 2025. Boong is competing with Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootopia 2 for the award.

Film synopsis More about 'Boong' According to the Toronto International Film Festival, Boong follows the story of a schoolboy who embarks on a journey to bring back his father from Moreh, near Myanmar. The film stars Gugun Kipgen as Brojendro or Boong and Bala Hijam as his mother Mandakini. Devi makes her directorial debut with Boong after working as a First Assistant Director on films like Luck by Chance, Talaash, PK, and A Suitable Boy.

