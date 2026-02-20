This Indian film is nominated at BAFTA 2026
What's the story
Alia Bhatt will be a presenter at the BAFTA 2026, it was announced on Tuesday. While many Indians online remained excited about spotting their favorite actor at the British award show, there is another reason to rejoice. An Indian movie has been nominated at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) film awards. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Indian representation
'Boong' has been nominated for Best Film
Lakshmipriya Devi's directorial debut, Boong, has been nominated in the Children's and Family Film category at BAFTA 2026. The Manipuri film is produced by Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. It was released in theaters on September 19, 2025. Boong is competing with Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootopia 2 for the award.
Film synopsis
More about 'Boong'
According to the Toronto International Film Festival, Boong follows the story of a schoolboy who embarks on a journey to bring back his father from Moreh, near Myanmar. The film stars Gugun Kipgen as Brojendro or Boong and Bala Hijam as his mother Mandakini. Devi makes her directorial debut with Boong after working as a First Assistant Director on films like Luck by Chance, Talaash, PK, and A Suitable Boy.
Star-studded event
Other presenters and details of the ceremony
Bhatt will be joining a star-studded lineup of presenters at the BAFTA 2026. The confirmed presenters include Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B Jordan, Sadie Sink, Alicia Vikander, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Patrick Dempsey, and Riz Ahmed among others. The ceremony will take place on Sunday (February 23 as per IST) at London's Royal Festival Hall and will be hosted by Alan Cumming.