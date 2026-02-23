BAFTA 2026: Alia channels Marilyn Monroe, introduces award in Hindi

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards. She presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language, introducing it in Hindi before translating it into English. "Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai," she said on stage.

Cultural significance 'Don't reach for the subtitles just yet...' Bhatt's decision to introduce the award in Hindi was a nod to the global reach of cinema, transcending language barriers. She went on to say, "Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language." The Best Film Not in the English Language award was won by the Norwegian film Sentimental Value.

Style and insights Bhatt's look and her thoughts on motherhood For her BAFTA debut, Bhatt channeled Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe with a backless silver Gucci gown draped in a white stole. Speaking to British Vogue before her stage appearance, she said she "wanted to bring the glam." Notably, the Highway actor is the first Indian global ambassador for Gucci. On the red carpet, she spoke about her love for acting and motherhood, saying her true source of inspiration is her three-year-old daughter, Raha.

