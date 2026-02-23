BAFTA: Tourette's campaigner shouts N-word during Michael B. Jordan's speech

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards , held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, witnessed an unexpected incident when John Davidson, an invited guest with Tourette's syndrome, unintentionally shouted the N-word while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were announcing an award. The incident caused confusion among the presenters and led to host Alan Cumming pausing the show to address the audience about the "strong words."

Involuntary outbursts 'Boring,' 'f * off' were also heard Davidson, who was present at the venue, had his involuntary verbal tics picked up by microphones. These sounds were also heard during BBC's live broadcast of the event, leading to confusion among presenters and award winners on stage. Apart from shouting the N-word while Jordan and Lindo announced the Best Visual Effects award, Davidson also shouted "boring" and "f*** off" during BAFTA chair Sara Putt's speech earlier in the evening.

Host's response Cumming later addressed the incident Later in the evening, Cumming paused the show to explain to viewers about the "strong language" heard during the show. He thanked everyone for their understanding and for helping maintain a respectful environment. Cumming clarified that these words were not planned and came from Davidson, who has Tourette's syndrome - a condition that causes involuntary tics. At one point during the show, Davidson was also seen leaving the auditorium voluntarily.

Advocacy work Davidson is the inspiration behind 'I Swear' Davidson is the subject of the film I Swear, where he is portrayed by Robert Aramayo. The actor won the Rising Star Award and the Best Actor (Male) Award for his performance in this film. Davidson has been an outspoken advocate for living with Tourette's syndrome and has spent years raising awareness about it. In 2018, he was honored by Queen Elizabeth II for his efforts in supporting others with this condition.

