BAFTA: Robert Aramayo beats DiCaprio, Chalamet for Best Actor

Acceptance speech

Aramayo's heartfelt emotional speech

During his acceptance speech, an emotional Aramayo said he couldn't believe his win. "I honestly cannot believe that I have won this award. I really, really cannot. Everyone in this category blows me away." He also paid tribute to fellow nominee Ethan Hawke for inspiring him to pursue acting. "When I was in school, Ethan Hawke came in to speak to us at Juilliard...it had a really great impact on everyone in that room."