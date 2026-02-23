BAFTA: Robert Aramayo beats DiCaprio, Chalamet for Best Actor
What's the story
British actor Robert Aramayo stunned Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet by winning the Best Leading Actor award at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards. The 33-year-old won for his performance in I Swear, a film based on real-life Tourette's campaigner John Davidson. Aramayo also bagged the Rising Star Award, making him the first actor in BAFTA history to win both awards on the same night.
Acceptance speech
Aramayo's heartfelt emotional speech
During his acceptance speech, an emotional Aramayo said he couldn't believe his win. "I honestly cannot believe that I have won this award. I really, really cannot. Everyone in this category blows me away." He also paid tribute to fellow nominee Ethan Hawke for inspiring him to pursue acting. "When I was in school, Ethan Hawke came in to speak to us at Juilliard...it had a really great impact on everyone in that room."
Film awards
'One Battle After Another' won 6 BAFTAs
Paul Thomas Anderson's comedy-thriller One Battle After Another was the biggest winner of the night, bagging six BAFTAs, including Best Film. The film stars DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, and Sean Penn. Irish actor Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for her role in Hamnet. Hamnet also won Outstanding British Film.
Royal presence
Prince William and Kate Middleton were in attendance
The BAFTA Film Awards were graced by the presence of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen cheering the winners on, along with other stars like Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Little Simz, Stormzy, Jessie Ware, and Kylie Jenner.