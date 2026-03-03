What was 'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane's cause of death?

Eric Dane , the Hollywood actor known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, passed away on February 19 at the age of 53. His family confirmed that he died after a "valiant fight with ALS." Now, People has reported that the official cause of death was respiratory failure with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) as an underlying cause.

Family statement 'He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends' Dane's family released a statement to the outlet on February 19, saying, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS." "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife Rebecca Gayheart, and their two beautiful daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine." "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research."

Disease What is ALS? Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease leads to eventual paralysis of the muscles, and there is currently no cure for it. However, medications and physical therapy can help slow its progression.

