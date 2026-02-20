How Eric Dane channeled his ALS struggle into performance
What's the story
Eric Dane, the Hollywood actor best known for his role as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on Grey's Anatomy, has passed away at the age of 53. His family confirmed the news, expressing their deep sorrow over his passing. Dane was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a diagnosis he made public in 2025. While he balanced the daily struggles with the motor neurone disease, he also worked hard to spread awareness and portray it on screen.
Health struggle
His 'Brilliant Minds' role
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. In an episode of NBC's medical drama Brilliant Minds late last year, he played a character who also had ALS, further highlighting the struggles of those living with this condition. Reportedly, Dane's team had approached showrunner Michael Grassi saying he was a big fan and wanted to appear in the show. Grassi thought it'd be right to spin a story around his real-life experience.
Career journey
Early life and career beginnings
Dane played a firefighter who struggles with revealing his ALS diagnosis to his family. Mirroring the actor's vow to keep working till the end, his character, too, refused to spend his last days hooked up to a machine. Grassi had told USA Today that the team had given Dane a 10-minute standing ovation. Born in San Francisco, Dane was raised in a troubled household. His father died by suicide when he was seven. Despite this, he found solace in acting.
Philanthropy
His marriage to Rebecca Gayheart and other notable details
He got his first break on Saved by the Bell and later starred in Gideon's Crossing and Charmed before landing his iconic role on Grey's Anatomy. Dane was married to actor Rebecca Gayheart from 2004-2018. They had two daughters together. After his ALS diagnosis, Gayheart withdrew her divorce petition to support him. The Euphoria star also became a spokesperson for various charities including the research foundation Target ALS after his diagnosis.