How Eric Dane channeled his ALS struggle into performance

Eric Dane, the Hollywood actor best known for his role as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on Grey's Anatomy, has passed away at the age of 53. His family confirmed the news, expressing their deep sorrow over his passing. Dane was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a diagnosis he made public in 2025. While he balanced the daily struggles with the motor neurone disease, he also worked hard to spread awareness and portray it on screen.

Health struggle His 'Brilliant Minds' role ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. In an episode of NBC's medical drama Brilliant Minds late last year, he played a character who also had ALS, further highlighting the struggles of those living with this condition. Reportedly, Dane's team had approached showrunner Michael Grassi saying he was a big fan and wanted to appear in the show. Grassi thought it'd be right to spin a story around his real-life experience.

Career journey Early life and career beginnings Dane played a firefighter who struggles with revealing his ALS diagnosis to his family. Mirroring the actor's vow to keep working till the end, his character, too, refused to spend his last days hooked up to a machine. Grassi had told USA Today that the team had given Dane a 10-minute standing ovation. Born in San Francisco, Dane was raised in a troubled household. His father died by suicide when he was seven. Despite this, he found solace in acting.

