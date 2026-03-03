Siddhant Chaturvedi announces film on hometown Ballia
What's the story
Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to work on a new project that is deeply personal and rooted in his hometown, Ballia. The film marks a significant milestone in his career as it reflects his journey from small-town India to mainstream Hindi cinema. Born in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Chaturvedi moved to Mumbai at age five. Known for his choice of unconventional roles, the actor will now narrate a story inspired by his own experiences.
Career progression
Chaturvedi on why he is making this film
Chaturvedi, who first shot to fame with his performance in Gully Boy, has since delivered critically acclaimed performances in Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Now, he is turning back to his roots for a project that draws inspiration from his memories and experiences in Ballia. Speaking about the project, he said in a statement: "Mujhe Ballia ki kahaani kehni hai. Wahan ki zindagi maine dekhi hai."
Filmmaking partnership
The project will be directed by Abhishek Chaubey
Chaturvedi is collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey on this Ballia-based story. He described the narrative as powerful and exceptional, adding that it has been the subject of much discussion. "Abhishek Chaubey ke saath hum ek Ballia-based story par kaam kar rahe hain. Bahut hi kamaal ki kahaani hai, us par kaafi charcha chal rahi hai," he said. Further details about the project are awaited. Chaubey is known for directing Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya.