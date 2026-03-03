Siddhant Chaturvedi to star in a new film

Siddhant Chaturvedi announces film on hometown Ballia

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:17 am Mar 03, 202611:17 am

What's the story

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to work on a new project that is deeply personal and rooted in his hometown, Ballia. The film marks a significant milestone in his career as it reflects his journey from small-town India to mainstream Hindi cinema. Born in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Chaturvedi moved to Mumbai at age five. Known for his choice of unconventional roles, the actor will now narrate a story inspired by his own experiences.