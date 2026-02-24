Tourette tics 'involuntary,' advocate clarifies after BAFTA N-word backlash
John Davidson, a Tourette's syndrome advocate, has publicly addressed the incident where he involuntarily shouted a racial slur during the 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). The N-word outburst occurred while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the Best Visual Effects award. Davidson, who has lived with the motor disorder since childhood, issued a statement on Monday expressing his gratitude for the understanding shown by BAFTA and others involved in the awards.
In his statement, Davidson said, "I wanted to thank BAFTA and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast." "I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs." A stage manager at BAFTAs had introduced Davidson before the show, informing guests they might hear some "involuntary noises or movements."
Davidson added, "In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and BAFTA, I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning." The 54-year-old advocate attended the BAFTA Awards in London for his film I Swear, which is based on his life with Tourette's. He said that the movie "explains the origins, condition, traits and manifestations of Tourette Syndrome."
The BBC apologized for not editing out Davidson's outburst from their delayed broadcast of the BAFTAs. They told PEOPLE, "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional." The NAACP also released a statement on Instagram saying Lindo and Jordan are "Black men who deserve dignity and respect, not to be subjected to racial slurs."