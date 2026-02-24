Tourette tics 'involuntary,' advocate clarifies after BAFTA N-word backlash

John Davidson, a Tourette's syndrome advocate, has publicly addressed the incident where he involuntarily shouted a racial slur during the 2026 British Academy Film Awards ( BAFTA s). The N-word outburst occurred while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the Best Visual Effects award. Davidson, who has lived with the motor disorder since childhood, issued a statement on Monday expressing his gratitude for the understanding shown by BAFTA and others involved in the awards.

Statement 'I wanted to thank BAFTA...' In his statement, Davidson said, "I wanted to thank BAFTA and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast." "I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs." A stage manager at BAFTAs had introduced Davidson before the show, informing guests they might hear some "involuntary noises or movements."

Remorse 'I'm deeply mortified if anyone considers my tics intentional' Davidson added, "In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and BAFTA, I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning." The 54-year-old advocate attended the BAFTA Awards in London for his film I Swear, which is based on his life with Tourette's. He said that the movie "explains the origins, condition, traits and manifestations of Tourette Syndrome."

