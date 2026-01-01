Bangladesh's sports advisor insists on this T20 World Cup demand

Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul has reiterated the Bangladesh Cricket Board 's (BCB) demand for the ICC to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka. The request was made due to security concerns. Nazrul said they will try to make the ICC understand how serious this issue is, which involves player safety and "Bangladesh's dignity."

Security apprehensions Nazrul highlights security concerns for Bangladeshi cricketers in India Nazrul stressed that the ICC doesn't fully understand the magnitude of the security issue concerning Bangladeshi cricketers in India. He said, "I believe it's not only a matter of security but also that of national humiliation." The statement came after an ICC communication following a call with BCB on Tuesday.

Player safety BCB's concerns over player safety amid strained relations with India The venues for Bangladesh's first three group matches are Kolkata and the final one in Mumbai. However, these locations became contentious after the BCCI asked Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad amid deteriorating relations between the countries. No reason was given for this directive.

IPL ban Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast, BCB refuses to play in India Following Mustafizur's exit, the Bangladesh government banned IPL telecast in the country. The BCB then wrote to ICC refusing to play its T20 World Cup matches in India. After speaking with BCB on Tuesday, ICC issued a statement denying it had given an ultimatum and that they would continue "constructive engagement" to resolve this issue. However, Nazrul reiterated Bangladesh's refusal to play in India later on Wednesday.

Firm stance Nazrul emphasizes safety and dignity of Bangladeshi cricketers Nazrul emphasized that Bangladesh won't compromise on the safety and dignity of its cricketers. He said, "We want to play cricket, we want to play the World Cup - but we want to play in Sri Lanka." BCB president Aminul Islam echoed these sentiments, saying their security concerns extend beyond just the team.