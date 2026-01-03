IPL 2026: KKR release Mustafizur Rahman after BCCI's instruction

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The decision was taken after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed KKR to do so. The move comes amid growing criticism of KKR and their owner Shah Rukh Khan over including Rahman in their line-up.

Official statement KKR confirm release of Rahman KKR confirmed the release of Rahman in a statement, saying it was done "following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India." The franchise also said that BCCI will allow them to replace Rahman as per IPL regulations. This comes after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia announced that KKR had been instructed to release Rahman due to "recent developments."

Controversy Rahman's inclusion sparks criticism amid geopolitical tensions While Saikia did not elaborate on the BCCI's reasoning, Indian media reports have suggested that Rahman's inclusion has drawn criticism from Indian spiritual and political leaders. They have reportedly taken issue with KKR and Khan for including Rahman in their line-up amid allegations of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Career trajectory Rahman's IPL journey and future prospects Rahman, who has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was acquired by KKR at the IPL auction late last year for ₹9.2 crore. He is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Rangpur Riders. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is expected to address this matter soon.

Information IPL 2026: Rahman was sold to KKR for ₹9.2 crore Bangladesh's seasoned left-arm pacer Rahman was sold to the KKR for a massive ₹9.2 crore in the 2026 IPL mini auction. The 30-year-old joined Delhi Capitals (DC) as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk last season. However, he wasn't eligible for retention by DC due to rules governing replacement players.