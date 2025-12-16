IPL 2026: Mustafizur Rahman sold to KKR for ₹9.2 crore
What's the story
Bangladesh's seasoned left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been sold to the Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive ₹9.2 crore in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction. The 30-year-old joined Delhi Capitals (DC) as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk last season. However, he wasn't eligible for retention by DC due to rules governing replacement players. Here are further details.
Career highlights
Here are his IPL stats
Having made his IPL debut in 2016, Mustafizur has played 60 matches and taken 65 wickets at an average of 28.44 and an economy rate of 8.13. Notably, the left-armer is the only non-Indian to have won the Emerging Player of the Season award. He received the honor in 2016. His T20 credentials are well-established, both in domestic leagues and international cricket.
T20 stats
Over 380 wickets in the T20 format
With 158 wickets at an average of 20.96, Mustafizur is the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The pacer has three four-wicket hauls and two fifers to his name. Overall in T20 cricket, the pacer has claimed 387 wickets from 308 matches with his average being 21.43 (ER: 7.43). This includes six four-wicket hauls and four fifers.