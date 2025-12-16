Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have acquired Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a whopping ₹25.2 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction. KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed his satisfaction with the hefty price tag, saying he was "quite happy with the price that we got." He also said that they were "very keen but not so attached" to Green, which helped them stay within their budget during the bidding process.

Auction tactics Mysore on KKR's strategy for Green Mysore didn't reveal how far KKR would have gone to acquire Green, but he hinted that their decision would have depended on other auction plans. He said, "It's tough to say that. I think a lot of it would have depended on the rest of the plans and what's happening." However, he was confident they would have been "getting close" in their pursuit of the Australian all-rounder.

Price cap Mysore addresses BCCI's price cap on overseas players The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a rule that caps an overseas player's auction fee at ₹18 crore in mini-auctions. This is lower than the highest retention price or auction price at a big auction. However, Mysore said this rule doesn't concern them as it's an outflow for the franchise. He added that they are okay with it and don't think it changes anything regarding their options.