Cameron Green becomes most expensive overseas player in IPL auction 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , the three-time Indian Premier League champions, have signed Australian all-rounder Cameron Green . Green bagged a whopping ₹25.20 crore deal with the Knight Riders at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Rajasthan Royals and KKR were earlier involved in a fierce bidding before CSK entered the fray. However, KKR prevailed with more budget.

Stats A look at his IPL career Green has played 29 IPL games since his debut season (2023). Across 16 matches for Mumbai Indians in 2023, he scored 452 runs at a strike rate of 50.22, including a ton and 2 half-centuries. He also took six wickets. Royal Challengers Bengaluru traded in Green the following season, where he hammered 255 runs at(SR: 143.25). He also scalped 10 wickets.

Information Green available to bowl Green missed the 2025 season after undergoing back surgery. Although the all-rounder registered for the 2026 event as a batter instead of an all-rounder due to a mix-up, he confirmed that he is available to bowl.

Information A look at his T20 stats Green has been one of the most fruitful all-rounders of late. In 63 T20s, he has a strike rate of 151.07 (1 ton and 8 half-centuries). A handy bowler in middle overs, Green owns 28 wickets. His batting strike rate in T20Is reads 160.30.

Amount Green's actual signing amount Although KKR broke the bank, Green won't earn more than ₹18 crore. According to the IPL's "maximum-fee" rule, an overseas player can't be signed at more than ₹18 crore, the highest retention slab for franchises ahead of the 2025 mega auction. If the bid exceeds this mark, the additional money would be utilised by the BCCI for player welfare, according to the IPL.