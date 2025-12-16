IPL 2026: David Miller signed by DC for ₹2 crore

David Miller , one of the most successful overseas batters, is set to play for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League. The Proteas dasher bagged a ₹2 crore deal with the Capitals at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. Miller was released by Lucknow Super Giants following the 2025 season. He was earlier part of the Gujarat Titans setup.

Career A look at his career Miller has been a regular in the IPL since making his debut in 2012. His most successful stint was with Punjab Kings, his first franchise, between 2012 and 2019. Miller then played for Rajasthan Royals before moving to Gujarat Titans. He contributed to GT's title-winning team in 2022. LSG signed Miller for the 2025 season, where he scored just 153 runs in 11 innings.

Do you know? Fourth-fastest century in IPL history Miller slammed a 38-ball century for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) in IPL 2013 in Mohali. According to ESPNcricinfo, this remains the fourth-fastest hundred in IPL history.