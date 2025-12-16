Sarfaraz Khan hammers 15-ball half-century on IPL 2026 auction day 

Just ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan showcased his batting prowess by scoring a quickfire 73 off just 22 balls against Rajasthan. Sarfaraz's blazing knock helped Mumbai chase down 217 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League Group B in Pune. The Mumbai batter reached his half-century in just 15 balls, underlining his explosive hitting ability.

Mumbai's top order came out all guns blazing, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane sharing a 41-run stand in just four overs. Sarfaraz joined Jaiswal after Rahane's departure, as the duo added 111 runs off only 38 balls. The former raced to a 15-ball half-century, Although Sarfaraz was dismissed after Mumbai crossed 150 in under 11 overs, Rahane's 72* ensured them a comfortable win. Sarfaraz hammered 6 fours and 7 sixes.

Sarfaraz is part of the first set (capped batters) at the upcoming IPL mini-auction, having set a base price of ₹75 lakh. This puts him in line to be picked by one of the franchises looking for an explosive batsman. Notably, Sarfaraz has hammered 329 runs from seven games at an incredible strike rate of 203.08 in the ongoing SMAT.