Lucknow T20I: India eye series win against South Africa

The fourth T20I of the five-match series between hosts India and South Africa will be played on December 17 at the iconic Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The series has been a rollercoaster ride so far, with India sealing the opener. Although the Proteas bounced back in Mullanpur, India thrashed them in Dharamsala. While India eye the series win, SA aim for a desperate win in Lucknow to be alive.

Details Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is expected to aid spinners, as has been the case of late. The black soil pitch at this venue has been making life difficult for batters. According to AccuWeather, it will be windy with no possibility of rain. The temperature will hover around 10 degrees Celcius. Meanwhile, one can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (7:00pm IST).

Match history A look at head-to-head record Overall, in T20Is, the two teams have met each other 34 times in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. Team India has won 20 matches, with South Africa pocketing 13 wins (NR: 1). On Indian soil, the two sides have faced each other 15 times. The head-to-head record here is tied (7-7) as one of their games got abandoned due to rain.

India India expected to retain the XI Like the Dharamsala T20I, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel are expected to miss out in Lucknow. While Bumrah has returned to Mumbai for personal reasons, Axar has been ruled out of the final two matches due to illness. India's likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

South Africa Will SA bring back Keshav Maharaj? As mentioned, South Africa will be looking to level the series and push for a decider in the fifth T20I. The Proteas have fallen prey to constant changes in their XI. They might bring back Keshav Maharaj, considering the nature of Lucknow's pitch. Likely XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Aiden Markram (captain), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj.

Match summary How the 3rd T20I panned out In the Dharamsala T20I, SA were jolted from the start, and it was Aiden Markram's 61 that helped them get past the 100-run mark. For India, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harhit Rana set the tone in the powerplay. Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav did well, restricting SA to 117. Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Tilak Varma chipped in with the bat to get India home.