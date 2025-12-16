Ashes: England face Pat Cummins-led Australia in must-win Adelaide Test 

England's hopes of reclaiming the 2025/26 Ashes are hanging by a thread as they head into the 3rd Test against Australia at Adelaide. The visitors have lost both matches so far, putting them in a precarious position. Captain Ben Stokes has called for his players to show their "inner dog" and fight back with aggression. However, England's recent record Down Under doesn't inspire much confidence.

Venue stats Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details The flat pitch at Adelaide Oval is expected to assist batters, as has been the case of late. Notably, Adelaide is one of the few batting-friendly grounds in Australia. The weather forecast indicates a hot start to the first few days. There is also a possibility of a shower over the weekend. The match, starting at 5:00am IST, will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, while JioHotstar will provide the live streaming (app and website).

Recrd A look at head-to-head record Australia and England have locked horns in 363 Tests so far, with Australia winning 154. While England have won 112 games, 97 of those have been drawn. Notably, England have lost 101 of their 187 Tests in Australia, winning 57 and drawing 29. Since the start of this century, Australia have hosted England in 32 Tests. The rivalry is lop-sided as England have lost 25 of those Tests, winning only four. England last won a Test Down Under in 2011.

England England include Josh Tongue Despite back-to-back defeats, England have made a solitary change to their line-up, with Gus Atkinson being replaced by fast bowler Josh Tongue. Meanwhile, Will Jacks retains his spot after being included in the 2nd Test. Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, and Josh Tongue.

Australia Australia: Cummins, Lyon return; Khawaja dropped On the other hand, Pat Cummins has returned to lead Australia, replacing Michael Neser. The hosts have also added spinner Nathan Lyon back in place of Brendan Doggett. However, they have left out the experienced Usman Khawaja. Playing XI: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.

Adelaide Oval Australia's dominance at Adelaide Oval Australia have won six successive Tests at Adelaide Oval since November 2019. Their last Test defeat on this ground came in December 2018 when they lost to India. Previously, England had defeated Australia here in December 2010. This remains England's only Test won on this ground in the 21st century. Barring England and India, no other side has beaten Australia at Adelaide Oval since January 1993.