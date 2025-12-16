Ashes, Adelaide Test: Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon return; Khawaja dropped 

Star opener Usman Khawaja has been dropped from Australia's Playing XI for the 3rd Ashes Test match in Adelaide. His exclusion raises questions about his future with the national team. Australia selectors have opted to stick with the successful opening combination of Jake Weatherald and Travis Head , which has performed well in recent matches. Meanwhile, captain Pat Cummins and off-spinner Nathan Lyon are set to make their return to the side, replacing Michael Neser and Brendan Doggett, respectively.

Fitness update Khawaja's fitness and potential middle-order role Khawaja had missed the Brisbane Test due to back spasms suffered during the first Test in Perth. Although he neared full fitness, selectors have chosen to stick with Josh Inglis for now. The possibility of a middle-order role for Khawaja was considered but ultimately not pursued by the selectors, who are satisfied with the overall batting lineup, including Inglis in the middle order.

Captain's remarks Cummins comments on Australia's batting lineup Cummins spoke highly of the current batting lineup, saying it has been scoring runs consistently. He added that players like Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have been able to start their innings well after Weatherald and Head. Despite Khawaja's exclusion, Cummins sees a potential path back for him if needed in future matches.

Team resilience Australia maintains strong position despite injuries Cummins praised Australia's 2-0 lead in the series, despite being stretched by injuries. He highlighted the depth of fast bowlers in the Australian cricket system and said it feels like everything has come together perfectly for this series. Smith missed training on Monday due to illness but was seen practicing on Tuesday ahead of the third Test match.