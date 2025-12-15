IPL 2026 to start on March 26: Details here 

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from March 26 to May 31 in India, as per Cricbuzz. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule during a meeting with franchise owners in Abu Dhabi, ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Hemang Amin, CEO of the league, revealed these dates during the meeting. However, it's still unclear whether Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the season opener and final match.

Venue uncertainty Chinnaswamy Stadium's availability remains uncertain Traditionally, the IPL opener and final are held at the home ground of the defending champions. However, due to the stampede during RCB's IPL 2025 title win celebrations, which left over 10 dead, there is uncertainty about hosting matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has received conditional clearance from the state government to host IPL games but only if certain safety and security requirements are met.

Auction details IPL 2026 auction to feature 369 players A total of 369 players will go under the hammer in the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16. The BCCI had announced a list of 350 players last week, but according to Cricbuzz, another 19 have been added since then. Some notable new entrants include Mani Shankar Mura Singh (TCA), Virandeep Singh (Malaysia), Chama Milind (HYCA), Eathan Bosch (South Africa), Chris Green (Australia), and Swastik Chikara (UPCA).