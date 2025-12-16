Venkatesh Iyer's blistering 70 draws attention on IPL auction day

Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer made a strong case for himself ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, with a blistering knock of 70 runs off just 43 balls. The innings came during Madhya Pradesh's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Super League Group A match against Punjab at DY Patil Academy in Pune. His performance was instrumental in Madhya Pradesh posting a challenging total of 225/8 despite facing some middle-order troubles.

Performance breakdown Blazing knock from Iyer Iyer's innings was a perfect blend of aggression and finesse, as he hit 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. The left-handed batsman opened the innings for Madhya Pradesh and later added 63 runs with Aniket Verma. His timely half-century came hours before the start of the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi. This performance served as a timely reminder to all franchises about the importance of an all-rounder like him in their squads.

Career trajectory Iyer's IPL journey Iyer made his IPL debut in 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders during the Dubai leg of the tournament. His impactful performances helped KKR make a strong comeback before they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final. The breakout season earned him a spot in the Indian team and established him as one of India's reliable all-rounders. However, despite being an all-rounder, Iyer has often been utilized primarily as a batsman.

Performance review A look at his numbers Iyer had a stellar IPL season in 2023, scoring over 400 runs, including a century. He also scored 370 runs in the victorious IPL 2024 season. He was the third-most expensive player at the IPL 2025 auction. KKR signed him for ₹23.75 crore. However, his performance tanked as he managed just 142 runs in 11 matches at 20.28 (SR: 139.21). Overall, he owns 1,462 runs from 62 IPL games (SR: 137.32). His tally includes a ton and 12 half-centuries.