Will Jasprit Bumrah take further part in SA T20I series? 

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has left the ongoing T20I series against South Africa midway due to personal reasons. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Bumrah had to return to Mumbai after a family member was hospitalized. His availability for the remainder of the series is yet to be determined, depending on the recovery of his relative.

Official statement BCCI confirms Bumrah's return to Mumbai It is understood that Bumrah had returned to Mumbai to attend to a family matter. According to a PTI report, Bumrah had to head home due to the hospitalization of a close family member. A senior BCCI official indicated that Bumrah's return to the T20I series would depend entirely on how the situation unfolds, with his relative's recovery being the priority.

Series impact Harshit Rana replaced Bumrah in Dharamsala Bumrah's absence from the 3rd T20I in Dharamsala raised immediate concerns over its impact on India's bowling attack. The senior fast bowler missed Sunday's clash, forcing India to play Harshit Rana at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, at the toss, confirmed that Bumrah was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons. He also informed that Axar Patel is unavailable due to illness.