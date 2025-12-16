All players required to play Vijay Hazare Trophy, says BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mandated all the incumbent national team players to participate in a minimum of two matches of the impending Vijay Hazare Trophy . The premier 50-over domestic tournament is set to begin on December 24. Notably, there is a three-week window between India's last T20I against South Africa and their first ODI against New Zealand.

Domestic focus BCCI's decision aims to strengthen domestic cricket According to a PTI report, the BCCI's decision, communicated by the Ajit Agarkar-led senior national selection committee, continues to prioritize domestic cricket across formats. Senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have already confirmed their availability for the tournament, while others, such as Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, have also been asked to play at least two games for their respective teams.

Match selection Players have flexibility in choosing matches The Vijay Hazare Trophy will have six rounds scheduled between December 24 and the New Zealand ODI series. The players and their state associations can choose which two rounds they want to play. However, a senior BCCI official told PTI that after the 2nd T20I in Mullanpur, players have been clearly told that playing Hazare isn't optional.