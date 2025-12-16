IPL 2026 auction: Uncapped keepers Mukul, Tejasvi bag massive deals 

Mukul

Mukul's journey to IPL 2026

Mukul's consistent domestic performances and ability to score quickly caught the attention of franchises. Coming to his T20 numbers, the 21-year-old Rajasthan player has played just seven games, scoring 210 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 165.35. This includes a couple of fifties. On the auction day, he scored an unbeaten 54 off 28 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Mumbai. He batted at number five in the game.