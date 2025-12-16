IPL 2026 auction: Uncapped keepers Mukul, Tejasvi bag massive deals
What's the story
The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction has seen several uncapped players go massive under the hammer. Two of them are wicketkeeper-batters - Mukul Choudhary and Tejasvi Singh Dahiya. While Mukul was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹2.60 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders secured the services of Tejasvi for an even higher amount (₹3 crore). Both youngsters were listed at a base price of ₹30 lakh.
Mukul
Mukul's journey to IPL 2026
Mukul's consistent domestic performances and ability to score quickly caught the attention of franchises. Coming to his T20 numbers, the 21-year-old Rajasthan player has played just seven games, scoring 210 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 165.35. This includes a couple of fifties. On the auction day, he scored an unbeaten 54 off 28 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Mumbai. He batted at number five in the game.
Tejasvi
Tejasvi's T20 performance
In his short career so far, Tejasvi has played six T20 matches and scored 113 runs at an impressive strike rate of 168.65. He has an average of 56.50 in the format, as the tally includes a solitary fifty. The Delhi-based player has aced the finisher's role for Delhi in the ongoing SMAT 2025.