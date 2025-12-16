Ajinkya Rahane hammers his 54th half-century in T20s: Key stats 

Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan 's explosive performances led Mumbai to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Rajasthan in the Super League Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The match was held in Pune on Tuesday. Rahane scored an unbeaten 72 off 41 balls as Mumbai comfortably accomplished a target of 217 runs. This was Rahane's third fifty of the ongoing tourney. Here's more.

Match dynamics A captain's knock from Rahane Chasing a target of 217 runs, Mumbai managed to cross the line with 11 balls to spare. Rahane played a key role in this pursuit, forming a solid opening partnership of 41 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (15). He then teamed up with Sarfaraz for another explosive second-wicket stand worth 111 runs off just 39 balls. Though a mini collapse meant Mumbai went from 151/1 to 178/8, Rahane's unbeaten knock eventually powered them over the line.

Stats Rahane races to 395 runs in ongoing SMAT 2025 season Rahane's knock of 72 came from 41 balls. He smashed 7 fours and 3 sixes. His unbeaten knock saw him strike at 175.60. From 10 matches in the ongoing tournament, the Mumbai stalwart has raced to 395 runs at 49.37. His strike rate is an impressive 163.22, as per ESPNcricinfo. He is the third-highest scorer this season. Notably, Rahane hit his 3rd fifty of the campaign.