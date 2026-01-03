IPL: BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman amid tensions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has directed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. The decision comes amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh. KKR had acquired Rahman's services for a whopping ₹9.2 crore after a fierce bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals at the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi last month.

Replacement clause BCCI allows replacement for Rahman BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the decision. "The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for a replacement if needed," he told ANI on Saturda. The directive comes as concerns grow over Rahman's participation in light of recent incidents in Bangladesh and India's concerns for minority safety there. The move has also drawn criticism from some Indian politicians who have questioned KKR's decision to include him given the current situation.

Career highlights Rahman's IPL journey and future prospects Rahman has been a part of eight IPL seasons since 2016, missing only in 2019 and 2020. He has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, CSK, and Rajasthan Royals. The upcoming season would have been his first with KKR. However, the BCCI's decision raises questions over the immediate future of cricket in India as it prepares to host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next month with Bangladesh scheduled to play in Kolkata and Mumbai.