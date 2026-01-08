Erling Haaland completes 150 Manchester City goals in Brighton draw

Erling Haaland scored his 150th goal for Manchester City , but the team is struggling in the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola's side has had a disappointing start to the year, with poor results and injuries to key players. This has given Arsenal an upper hand in the title chase. If they beat Liverpool on Thursday, Arsenal could go eight points clear at the top of the table.

Match highlights Brighton capitalize on City's defensive gaps Brighton took advantage of City's makeshift defense, with Pascal Gross coming close to scoring. However, Gianluigi Donnarumma saved his header and follow-up attempt. Georginio Rutter also tried to exploit the gaps in City's defense but was denied by Abdukodir Khusanov's brilliant challenge. Despite their efforts, Brighton couldn't capitalize on their chances and City took a 41st-minute lead through Haaland's penalty after Jeremy Doku was fouled by Diego Gomez in the box.

Equalizer Brighton equalize with Mitoma's stunning goal In the second half, City's captain Bernardo Silva hit the post while trying to extend their lead. However, Brighton responded through Kaoru Mitoma's stunning goal from outside the box. The match ended in a draw as Gomez missed a golden opportunity when Mitoma found him just yards from goal. Despite Haaland's milestone achievement, City's title hopes took another blow with this result against Brighton.

Haaland Haaland scores 20-plus Premier League goals in 4 successive seasons Haaland now owns 150 goals for Man City in 173 appearances across all competitions. 105 of his goals have come in the Premier League from 118 appearances. In the ongoing season, Haaland has scored 20 Premier League goals from 21 appearances. He has achieved the feat for the fourth successive season, having scored 36, 27 and 22 goals in three previous seasons. Across all competitions this season, he has 26 goals in 27 appearances.

Do you know? 2nd Man City player with 150-plus Man City goals Haaland is the 2nd Manchester City player after Sergio Aguero to score 150-plus goals. Former legend Aguero scored 260 goals in 390 appearances for the Citizens.